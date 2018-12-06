× Suspects rob Pizza Hut, customers waiting in lobby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two robbery suspects wanted after targeting a Pizza Hut Wednesday evening.

It happened at the store located in the 5300 block of Knight Arnold Road.

Employees said the suspects entered the business around 7:30 p.m., jumped the counter and demanded money. After cleaning out the register, the suspects then turned to the customers waiting in the lobby and robbed them too.

Both suspects were seen leaving the scene in a small four-door red or burgundy sedan.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.