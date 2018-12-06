Video: California man sustains serious injuries after being shoved into oncoming traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Ca. — One man in Los Angeles sustained serious injuries this week after being pushed into oncoming traffic.

The victim was seen on camera walking down the street when another man suddenly jumped up from a bench. The suspect ran towards him and shoves him to the ground at the same moment a vehicle was seen driving past.

The victim became lodged underneath the tire. It took the driver 10 seconds before he realized what had happened and put the car into reverse.

As for the suspect, police said he picked something off the ground and then calmly walked away from the scene. He was later taken into custody and charged.

The victim suffered a collapsed lung and broken bones.