Suspect accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are behind bars and one is on the run after robbing a man outside of his home on Tuesday. It happened in the middle of the day at Carnes and Highland.

The victim says he was outside of his home in the 3400 block of Carnes when he was approached by four men with guns. They took his wallet, cellphone and 2013 Elantra.

Police say officers spotted the stolen car at American Way and Cherry traveling at a high rate of speed. They tried to stop the vehicle and ended up chasing it to Cottonwood and Randy Cove where the driver crashed.

Officers were able to catch three of the four suspects. But so far, 18-year-old Eurekus Carrathers is the only one who has been identified or charged.

Investigators have not said if the other two taken into custody are juveniles.

Tracy Hardin just moved into the East Memphis neighborhood a week ago. The last thing he wanted to hear about was his neighbor being robbed.

“It’s scary. I’ve got grandkids in there,” he said.

Hardin says young people in Memphis need to get job instead of committing to a life of crime.

“There is a way out beside robbing and stealing and killing. You know, it’s just stupid to me,” Hardin said.

Over the last month Memphis Police have answered about 90 calls within a half-mile where the robbery took place.

Most of the calls were for thefts, assaults and vandalism.