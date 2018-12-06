× Shelby County deputy arrested for domestic assault in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for domestic assault in the 1400 block of North Watkins Avenue on Thursday.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to the scene at 9:40. The complainant told officer she saw two people fighting in a tan car in the middle of the street. She explained that she saw the male lean over and hit the female.

The officers located 22-year-old Gilbert Williams in the vehicle with the mother of his children. Williams told officers the victim got mad, threw water on him and started kicking him.

The victim told officers Williams grabbed her by the face, pushed her to the door and hit her. She said that’s when she threw water on him.

There were no reported injuries.

Anthony Buckner with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Williams is a deputy sheriff.

This is a developing story.