× Romanian man pleads guilty at ATM fraud in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An undocumented Romanian national pleaded guilty Monday to committing fraud at ATMs in Germantown and Memphis.

Cristian BalazsAndras, 24, was arrested at First Tennessee Bank in Germantown after he attempted to use gift cards with re-encoded stolen credit and debit card numbers at the ATM.

Federal prosecutors say he was in possession of 68 fraudulent gift cards. Balazs-Andras was also seen via video surveillance using electronic skimming devices and other machines to commit fraud for financial gain at Sun Trust Bank throughout the Memphis area.

Balazs-Andras pleaded guilty to two-counts of access device fraud. The maximum penalty is 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine for each charge.

The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 1.

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service.