Reports: Popular Deja Vu Chef Garry Williams has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned that popular Deja Vu Chef Garry Williams has died.

So far, there’s no details on what happened, but there are dozens of post from friends on his Facebook page sharing their condolences and how Williams touched their lives.

The Krewe of DeJavu, one of Williams’ restaurants, shared a post that appears to confirm the news as well.

Chef Williams appeared on WREG many times over the years and was well loved by his customers.

We will let you know more details as soon as we get them.