Missing man's mother says his body has been found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a man who disappeared from East Memphis last week says his body had been found.

Shaun Hamblen was last seen getting into a Ford Focus in the parking lot of L.A. Fitness at Poplar and Perkins last week.

Police investigators say the received information Wednesday that the Focus was parked in the 1300 block of Michigan in Southwest Memphis. Officers located the car, but Hamblen was nowhere to be found, they said.

Two people who were believed to have been in that car when Hamblen disappeared were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, police responded Thursday to a report of a body found in the 3600 block of McDuff in the Cherokee area of East Memphis.

The identity of that body has not been released by police, but police called the finding an update in Hamblen’s case.

Hamblen’s mother, in a Facebook post, identified the body as her missing son. “Our worst fears have been confirmed,” she wrote.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing, police said.