Live at 9: The Goodwill Excel Center, lung cancer awareness, Angel Tree & Carolyn Hardy

The Goodwill Excel Center: Changing lives one student at a time

The Goodwill Excel Center of the Mid-South provides a high school education for adults who may have been kept from completing their education. This month the center will reach a milestone with the number of successful graduates.

Lung Cancer Awareness

We hear a great deal about cancers such as breast, prostate, pancreatic and more, but not so much about lung cancer. Lung cancer is the leading cause of death in both men and women. That’s why one Mid-South organization plans to help the community access to the right information.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign still needs your help before the Friday deadline. Major Zach Bell joined us with how we can all help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

Author Chat with Carolyn Hardy

She’s not only survived she’s thrived since her start from humble beginnings. Now Carolyn Hardy wants to help others”Look Up”.