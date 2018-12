× Job fair set in Somerville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — R&S Staffing will host a job fair Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon for positions in Galloway, Tennessee.

Positions to be filled are a reach truck operator, shipping coordinator — both paid $13-14 per hour — and a cycle counter paid $13-15 per hour.

The fair will be at the American Job Center-Somerville at 121 West Court Square in Somerville, Tennessee.