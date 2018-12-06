× Job fair set at Frayser church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis residents in need of a job could have a chance to be “hired on the spot” at a job fair Dec. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pursuit of God Transformation Center.

Some of the companies represented at the job fair are Seedco, Sheraton, Kiko’s, Agape, Frayser Schools and Staff Line. Doors will open at noon for prayer before the fair.

Some companies featured are felony-friendly, do not require drug testing and offer a chance to be hired at the event. Those interested should go to the Pursuit of God Transformation Center at 3171 Signal Street.