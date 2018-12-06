× Henderson named Walter Camp All-America first team

ATLANTA, Ga. – Memphis junior running back Darrell Henderson has been named to the Walter Camp All-America first team, announced Thursday as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

Henderson has already been announced as a Sports Illustrated first team All-American.

The Batesville, Miss., product is the fifth player in Memphis history to earn a nod from the Walter Camp All-American voters and is just the third to earn first-team honors. This is the 129th edition of the Walter Camp All-American team, the nation’s oldest All-America Team.

Henderson is the nation’s most explosive back, averaging 8.9 yards per carry and leading the FBS with 25 total touchdowns. He is the nation’s second-leading rusher with 1,909 rushing yards on 214 carries. He leads the nation with 2,328 all-purpose yards, 22 rushing touchdowns and 15 total plays of 40-plus yards.

The 1,909 rushing yards this season are the third-most in program history and his 22 rushing touchdowns tie the single-season program record. He stands as the second-leading rusher in program history with 3,545 career yards and has scored the second-most touchdowns in program history, with 45.

Henderson will have one more opportunity this season, playing in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 22, to break the Memphis single-season rushing record of 1,964 set by DeAngelo Williams in 2005.

As a first team Walter Camp All-America honoree, Henderson will be honored at the organization’s 52nd annual national awards banquet in New Haven, Connecticut at Yale University Commons.

Memphis will face Wake Forest in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. CT. For ticket and bowl information, visit GoTigersGo.com/Bowl.