Collierville church helps adopted school families buy gifts in unique way

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville church has been collecting hundreds of toys for one Shelby County School.

However this isn’t your average toy drive, they’e actually opening a pop up toy store to help families pick up their gifts at affordable prices.

It’s all hands on deck at the Orchard Church in Collierville.

“Jesus once said there’s more joy in giving than receiving,” Lead Pastor Sam Shaw explained the concept of the Ross Toy Store.

“We get the joy of giving, the families get the joy of actually purchasing toys for their kids, the dignity of doing that and of course the children get Christmas toys,” he said.

For the last four years members of the congregation have purchased toys, creating a one day makeshift toy shop in Ross Elementary’s gym .

“There is incredible energy in the place and we see parents coming out in tears and excitement,” Shaw said.

“We price them about a third of what they cost. So if it’s a $75 item they only have to pay $25 and nothing is priced over $25. Normally everything is about $5 to $8 an item,” Holly Joyner, the church’s children’s director explained.

Orchard Church adopted the Hickory Hill School seven years ago.

“You know it just kind of developed as we have tried to meet whatever need the school tells us that they have,” Shaw said.

The money from the toy sale, benefits the school.

“The money that is paid for goes to Ross elementary school to their parent teacher organization,” the pastor explained.

We were there as church members assembled bikes, there’s also basketballs, board games, dolls and plenty of other toys for purchase too.

“A lot of people are Spanish speaking so we have some of the teachers and our members come together to be personal shoppers for them and help walk them around,” Joyner said.

Pastor Shaw hopes this work inspires other churches and groups to do what they can too.

“This is what Christmas is all about isn’t it? It’s about God gave his son and we have the joy to be able to give as well.”

Volunteers from the church also wrap the presents on site as well.

The event is for Ross elementary families this weekend. But if you would like to donate a new toy to the church, you can until noon on Friday. They’re also accepting cash and checks.