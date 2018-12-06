× City Council members don’t show for third straight day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A meeting of Memphis City Council adjourned for a third straight day Thursday after several members walked out Tuesday and didn’t come back over a contentious vote.

That drew sharp criticism from the four members remaining in council chambers.

“The business of this city is grinding to a halt over this one vote,” Councilman Frank Colvett said. “We were elected to do a job.”

Colvett said the city could miss out on grant money, and police body armor was not being ordered. MLGW’s budget must also be approved.

Councilman Worth Morgan says all council members should show up despite differences on who they want to be the new City Council member for District 1, which covers the Raleigh area.

“On behalf of city government and City Council, I would say I’m sorry. You deserve better and we owe it to you to put in this work.”

Here’s what it boils down to. Council members Martavious Jones, Jamita Swearengen, Patrice Robinson and Joe Brown believe Rhonda Logan should fill the seat.

Her former opponent Lonnie Treadway dropped out of the race this week after council members couldn’t come up with seven votes for either candidate.

Those who support Logan are holding strong.

When we asked Councilman Jones about the hold up in government, he told us the MLGW budget doesn’t need to be decided until February. And he wants this District 1 vote sooner rather than later.

“Let’s replace with someone who has lived in this community. Let’s replace with someone who is entrenched and invested in this community,” he said.

City Council will try again at 4 p.m. Friday.