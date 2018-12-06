× City Council continues battle to fill vacant position

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council is embroiled in a bitter battle over who will fill the slot for the now vacant District 1 seat. The council hasn’t fully been together since Tuesday when four members walked out of the meeting.

Thursday night, if there is a quorum, council member Worth Morgan says they will review the December 4 agenda with 56 items.

“MLGW’s budget, $1.7 billion budget, grant funds for bullet proof vests for officers, grant funds to help fight drug trafficking, it’s fiber cable for 21 community center and three senior centers,” Councilman Morgan said.

He believes all council members should show up despite differences on who they want to be the new City Council member for District 1, which covers the Raleigh area.

“On behalf of city government and City Council, I would say I’m sorry. You deserve better and we owe it to you to put in this work,” councilman Morgan said.

Here’s what it boils down to. Council members Martavious Jones, Jamita Swearengen, Patrice Robinson and Joe Brown believe Rhonda Logan should fill the seat.

“We have the candidate that district one desires. They have shared with us, ‘We want Rhonda Logan,”

Her former opponent Lonnie Treadway dropped out of the race this week after council members couldn’t come up with seven votes for either candidate.

Those who support Logan are holding strong.

When we asked Councilman Jones about the up in government, he told us the MLGW budges doesn’t need to be decided until February. And he wants this District 1 vote sooner rather than later.

“Let’s replace with someone who has lived in this community. Let’s replace with someone who is entrenched and invested in this community,” he said.

If there is a quorum on Thursday, voting for the District 1 position is not on the agenda. However, Councilman Jones says he’s talking to the council’s attorney to see if they could potentially move the vote up to Friday.

Right now it’s scheduled for December 18.