Arkansas governor to grant executive clemency to three from Mid-South

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he will grant executive clemency to several people from the Mid-South.

Authorities said James Herron, Ben Perkins and Roosevelt Smith have served the terms of their sentences and have not been in trouble with the law since.

Herron and Perkins were convicted on unrelated felony theft of property charges in Mississippi County and Crittenden County respectively. Both men were convicted back in the 1990s.

Smith was convicted in Poinsett County on four drug-related counts back in 1989.