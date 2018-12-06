× 18 wheeler, car crash leads to fuel leak in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews were called to the Whitehaven area early Thursday morning to clean up a fuel leak.

WREG was told a car crashed into a truck and punctured the fuel tank at the intersection of South Third Street and Brooks Road. A few gallons spilled before a hazmat crew arrived on the scene, the fire department said.

Most of the intersection is closed. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

There were no reports of any injuries.