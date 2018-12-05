Tennessee governor unveils statewide water availability plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam wants the public’s input on a state plan for future water availability.

Haslam was joined Tuesday by deputy to the governor Jim Henry and Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner Shari Meghreblian in unveiling the plan. It assesses current water resources and makes recommendations based on population and economic growth through 2040.

The report calls for addressing infrastructure, particularly in unserved areas and rural systems.

It recommends a comprehensive water resources planning process and public awareness campaign.

It stresses the need for more collaboration and communication and calls for an evaluation of existing laws and regional jurisdictions.

It recommends using state and regional groups for cooperation inside and outside of the state. It also calls for identifying sustainable funding.

Public comment is open through Feb. 28.