× Shoppers run for cover as groups exchange fire in Walmart parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after police say he was involved in a shootout in the middle of a crowded Walmart parking lot.

Darrell Watkins was charged with eight counts of reckless endangerment.

According to arrest reports, Watkins got into a fight with another group of individuals at the store located in the 3900 block of Austin Peay Highway Tuesday afternoon. A suspect from the other group pulled a gun and opened fire.

That’s when Watkins said he also pulled out a gun and shot back.

In all, eight people were reportedly involved in the shootout, sending shoppers running for cover.

Watkins and another person were detained by police, but so far he was the only person charged.