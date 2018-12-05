Residents question safety of Mississippi railroad crossing after deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Concerned people are calling a Mid-South railroad unsafe after a deadly crash just east of Byhalia on Tuesday, when a train collided with a vehicle.

It turns out the crossing off of North Red Banks Road is getting guard arms in the near future. That's something that may or may not have made a difference.

Charity Mull, 27, and Brandon Mosley, 27, died in the crash. They're both from Memphis. Three more people were hospitalized.

All of the victims are contractors working with Jonathan Strausser.

"All railroad crossings need drop arms, no matter what. No excuses," he said. "There are no words right now. They were all hard workers."

Strausser is visiting the three victims in the hospital as much as he can.

"This is just very heartbreaking for me and my staff."

Safety concerns at crossings vary.

They're determined by the Mississippi Department of Transportation but are implemented and maintained by the railways.

Guard arms for the crossings were approved in October, but the railway sets up it's own timeline for installation.

The railway in question is BNSF. The company says a camera was mounted to the front of the train.

The video will be reviewed as part of the investigation into what led up to the crash.

"I'm trying to stay as strong as I can for the families and show as much support as I can for the families," Strausser said.

Some residents in the area say speeding is an issue, but there's no word yet if speed played a role in the crash.

