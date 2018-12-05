× Police: Suspect arrested after tricking woman into opening her door, shooting her twice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is recovering after being shot while answering a knock at the door.

The victim told police she was inside her home in the 3200 block of Lost Oak Place when there was a knock at the door. She asked who was there and was told that her car was being towed.

Concerned, she opened the door and was met by two armed men wearing masks. The woman yelled for help and that’s when the men opened fire, striking her in the leg and calf.

Two other men – her boyfriend and brother – were also inside the home at the time.

Police said the woman is expected to be okay.

During the investigation, authorities said they identified one of the suspects as 20-year-old Quinton Johnson. He denied having any part in the shooting.

Johnson was also on parole at the time of the incident.