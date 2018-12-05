× Police: Shogun Japanese Steakhouse suspect captured on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released surveillance video of the suspect they say robbed a local restaurant Tuesday.

Officers were told the suspect made his way inside the Shogun Japanese Steakhouse on North Germantown Parkway around noon. He pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register.

After getting what he wanted, the suspect took off on foot towards Rockcreek Parkway.

If you can help identify him or know anything other information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.