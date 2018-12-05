× Police: Baby taken to hospital hours after sustaining third-degree burns

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova mother was charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect after her four-month-old child sustained multiple injuries including third-degree burns.

Police said they were called to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital around 10 a.m. Tuesday. That’s where doctors told them that a toddler had been brought in for severe third-degree burns from his torso down. Upon examination, they discovered the child also had additional external and internal injuries.

The mother, Chantel Woodson, claimed the burns were the result of a bath. She said she placed the child in the sink around 7 p.m. Monday, filled it with water and then walked away. She said it wasn’t until she heard the baby screaming that she returned and noticed he was burned.

Woodson didn’t say how the baby sustained the other internal and external injuries.