Petition aims to stop bullying at Houston High after student commits suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An online petition demands that bullying at Houston High School stop after a young man took his own life this week.

Social media posts suggest the drama student was bullied a lot. But the exact reasons are unclear.

"It affects every kid's mental state," John Stachowski, whose daughter was bullied in school, said.

Thankfully, she overcame it. But he saw how hard it was for her.

"It's tough. It's really tough," he said.

The petition, which is directed at Houston High School's administrator, has nearly 600 signatures and a goal of 1,000. But it was closed hours after we asked the Germantown Municipal School District about it.

Holly Marlar worries about bullying all the time. She hopes it doesn't happen to her 4-year-old son as he grows up.

"It is scary," she said. She says it's worse nowadays because of social media. "It's constant. You go home and you still have your cellphone and you're constantly seeing what people are saying."

She hopes Houston High does something about the issue.