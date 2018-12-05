× Mylan expands recall of blood pressure medication, now includes all Valsartan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mylan Pharmaceuticals announced it’s now recalling all lots of Valsartan-containing medications.

This is an expansion of a recall from two weeks ago of the blood pressure medication. The pills contain an impurity that’s considered a “probable carcinogen.”

The expanded recall covers 104 additional lots including various strengths and bottles of the following:

Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets

Valsartan Tablets

Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets

The medications were distributed in the U.S. between March 2017 and November 2018.

Mylan’s recall of medications containing Valsartan is one of many this year. Several other companies have recalled medications containing Valsartan due to the same problem.

The Food and Drug Administration has been maintaining lists of “drugs under recall” and those “not under recall.”

Patients who take Valsartan on a recalled list should talk with their doctor or pharmacist about an alternative.