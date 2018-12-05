× MPD searching for suspects accused of shooting at man during carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects wanted for the September 30 carjacking and attempted murder of a man in the 3200 block of Powell.

Police say Edward Brown, 25, and Daterious Gipson, 18, took the victim’s car 2014 Chevrolet Impala and fired shots as he fled the scene on foot.

Brown and Gipson have active warrants for their arrest for criminal attempt first-degree murder, carjacking and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.