Mississippi health officials confirm first pediatric flu death

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Health has confirmed a child has died from the flu.

Health official’s wouldn’t release specific information on the child except to say they were from south Mississippi and had underlying health conditions.

This is the first pediatric death this year, but the 20th since the state first started keeping records during the 2008-2009 flue season.

An additional five children have died from the flu this year.

“We know that last year there were 183 influenza deaths in children, three of which were in Mississippi,” said MSDH Interim State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “Nationally, about 80 percent of the pediatric deaths were in children who were not vaccinated against the flu.”

Dr. Dobbs encouraged everyone to get the flu shot if they have not done so already.