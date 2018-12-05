Family searching for 16-year-old girl who’s been missing more than a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South teens disappeared at an alarming rate. Many of you have reached out to us about the missing girls by sharing their pictures and their last whereabouts.

One of the missing teens is 16-year-old Johniah Frazier.

Her two sisters Marshelle and Pryncetta Frazier say she's missing and it's been over a week since they've heard from her.

They're trying to stay positive but are fearing the worst.

"I honestly believe my sister was abducted, because this is not her behavior. She never ran away from home," Marshelle said.

She walked us through the day Johniah went missing.

"Me and Johniah went to Family Dollar. We got snacks and basically everything she wanted. So I didn't see nothing about her being bothered, because she was joyful that day."

She says later that evening the 16-year-old went to walk the dogs on Richbrook and Blackburg Drive in Bartlett.

The dogs came back home but Johniah didn't.

"She'll be too scared to be out on her own. So that's not her," Marshelle said. "If she do leave the house it's with another relative. It's not with friends. So for her to just up and leave with someone and we don't know. That's not her."

Her sisters say the next morning, her social media pages were deleted and they noticed Johniah's cellphone and the snacks from the store were still in the house.

They told us they knocked on doors in the neighborhood and have searched for their sister daily. Now they have a message for their younger sister.

"Johniah, I love you. I love you dearly. Please come home. We all miss you."

If you've seen her or know where she is, contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

We reached out to MPD about three other teens, including 15-year-old Jymia Townsend who'se been missing since September 25.

Police say she's a frequent runaway who argued with her mother.

Two other missing girls have been found. One is getting treatment. The other is home safe.