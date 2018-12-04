× West Memphis voters to decide new mayor Tuesday

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Voters in West Memphis will choose a new mayor on Tuesday.

Wayne Croom and Marco McClendon are going for the spot after all six candidates failed to secure a majority of the votes in last month’s midterm election, prompting the runoff with the top two candidates.

Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Voters should go to their assigned polling place.

Croom and McClendon are both West Memphis City Council members. When you get down to the issues, both candidates say their priorities include public safety and economic development.

A big part of this runoff election will likely be decided by voter turnout.