× Three Mid-South schools receive $8.25 million to improve performance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Mid-South schools identified as being among the lowest-performing in the state have been selected to receive a $8.25 million grant to help turn things around.

Georgian Hills Achievement Elementary School, Libertas at Brookmeade and Memphis Scholars Raleigh Egypt will receive approximately $275,000 over the next three years. That money will be used to help implement specific strategies to help improve student performance.

“It is imperative that we provide additional support to schools that serve our students who are furthest behind,” said Education Commissioner Candice McQueen. “With this grant, we are focusing on the areas that are most critical in turning around high-needs schools – strong leadership, talent management, effective instruction, and student support – and investing in schools that show the most promise for improving student outcomes through these areas.”

Only 10 schools in the state were selected for the grant.

For 2018 there were roughly 79 schools on the Priority list. Twenty-five of those are under the Shelby County School District and 17 are under the Achievement School District.