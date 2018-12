× SCS: Student detained after setting off firecracker in front of White Station High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student has been detained after a firecracker was set off near the school’s front entrance Tuesday afternoon.

Shelby County Schools confirms the student was detained by security immediately after. They also say, “the firecracker did not cause any danger to other students or disruption to classes, so the school was not placed on lockdown.”

This is a developing story.