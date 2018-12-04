× Reports: Tennessee men gunned down in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. — Authorities in Detroit are investigating after two Tennessee men were gunned down last week.

Ryan Nelson and his cousin Garrett Cornwell of Tennessee were reportedly visiting the area when they were both shot multiple times. Nelson died on the scene, police said.

Cornwell was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now fighting for his life.

Fox 2 in Detroit reported that the victims were from the Mid-South. WREG is working to independently verify that information at this time.