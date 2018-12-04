× Rebels’ A.J. Brown headed to NFL

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi receiver A.J. Brown has announced that he will skip his senior season and enter this spring’s NFL draft.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Brown had a stellar three-year career for the Rebels, and was recently named an AP All-Southeastern Conference selection this season after catching 85 passes for 1,320 yards and six touchdowns. He is the school’s all-time leading receiver with 189 career receptions for 2,984 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Brown’s decision was expected. He’s widely considered one of this year’s best NFL prospects at receiver.

The Ole Miss football program posted Brown’s decision on social media Tuesday. Brown thanked Ole Miss in a statement, saying “I’ll never forget the place that turned me into a man.”