Pass It On: A woman helps a friend in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South lunch room worker suffered an injury that’s kept her off the job. Fortunately, she has has life long friend who’s come to the rescue

Meet our play maker Evelyn Hogue.

“We are going to help out Rosemary Cox. She’s a resident here in Collierville,” she said.

Evelyn and has known Rosemary since Elementary School. She also knows that Rosemary’s recent injury has caused a major financial strain.

“She had a torn rotator cuff in her shoulder and she had to leave work at the end of the last school term. She had one surgery if I’m not mistaken, back in July that didn’t go well. And on last Friday, she had to have another surgery and she depleted all of the savings that she had,”

The injury and two surgeries have made it difficult for Rosemary to pay the bills.

It’s time to ‘Pass It On.’

We’re passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor.

“Oh wow. And I know she will use it the right way,” Evelyn said.

After a short trip we let ourselves into Rosemary’s home.

Evelyn counted out the cash. And Rosemary was overcome with emotion at the unexpected help.

Her injury has depleted her savings. “I went through all of my money. I went through all of it,” she said.

So how will she use this gift?

“This is going to help me pay my light bill,” she said.