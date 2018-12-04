Man shot by police pleads guilty to charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was shot by a Memphis Police officer during a confrontation in Frayser last year pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges related to the incident.

Davonte Weatherford, 22, pleaded to charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor counts of theft of property under $1,000, unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest. He is free on bond and will be sentenced in January.

Police responded to a call Sept. 20, 2017 about a group of men around an auto parts store on Frayser Boulevard. When police arrived, the men began running.

Police at the time said they shot Weatherford because he was running with a loaded pistol and ignored warnings to stop. He was shot in the back.

The pistol Weatherford was carrying was reported stolen on Oct. 28, 2015, from a man in Walls, Mississisppi, prosecutors said.

Weatherford filed suit against MPD last year as he was recovering from his injury.