Man says wife was killed by driver with multiple DUI’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A husband is left broken after his wife of more than 30 years was killed because of something he says, "could have been prevented."

"I'm very angry, upset and hurt," Brian Stimpson said.

He says it's all because of Terry McAnulty's choice to drink and drive, again.

We did some digging and found out that McAnulty has been arrested at least seven times for DUI. He's been convicted twice and has a case in Brighton, Tennessee from last month.

"The fact that he had one a month ago and was able to be out and do it again and kill her," Stimpson said. "I feel like it was just a matter of time, he wasn't going to stop until this happened."

He was there with his wife on Beaver Road during her last moments on Saturday. The two were riding their motorcycles side by side.

"We were almost home from dinner. I swerved and almost ran off of the road and he missed me. I locked it up, turned around and looked and saw a big puff of smoke."

Stimpson says he ran back and held his wife who was hit head-on by McAnulty's truck before it crashed into a tree.

"I tried to get her to speak to me but there was nothing."

His only hope is that she didn't suffer. And now Stimpson wants the man accused of hitting her off of the road for good. "I just want him stopped so this will never happen again," he said.