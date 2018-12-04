× Lenny’s, Runway 901 to host hiring event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two companies are looking to hire during a job fair at the American Job Center next week.

Lenny’s Grill & Subs is looking for assistant managers, cashiers, cooks, sandwich artists, utility workers, shift leaders and general managers.

Runway 901 Bar & Grill is looking for a new bartender, cashier, crew members, grill cooks and utility workers.

If you are interested, the event will be held Tuesday, December 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at 4240 Hickory Hill Road.

You must register here ahead of time.