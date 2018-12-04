Grizzlies officially sign Joakim Noah

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at Madison Square Garden on October 29, 2016 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed 33-year-old forward Joakim Noah, a former All-Star attempting a comeback.

Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace announced Tuesday that the team has signed the 6-foot-11 Noah for the remainder of the season.

Noah made consecutive All-Star appearances in 2013 and 2014. He finished fourth in the Most Valuable Player balloting and was named NBA defensive player of the year in the 2013-14 season.

But he hasn’t been much of a factor in recent years as injuries curtailed his production.

Noah appeared in just seven games with the New York Knicks last season and averaged 1.7 points, 2 rebounds and 5.7 minutes.

He has career averages of 8.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.35 blocks in 11 seasons with the Chicago Bulls (2007-16) and Knicks (2016-18).