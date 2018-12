× Germantown Parkway restaurant robbed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a man who robbed the Shogun restaurant on North Germantown Parkway on Tuesday.

A man armed with a gun allegedly took money from the register of the Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar at noon, police said.

He ran from the scene, but officers are at the scene searching for him, and people at the scene report that a helicopter is circling overhead.