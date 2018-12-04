× Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar named among nation’s best Fine Dining establishments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local restaurant received a high honor after being named as one of the nation’s best Fine Dining establishments.

Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar, which is located on South Main Street, came in at number five in TripAdvisor’s annual Traveler’s Choice Awards.

“We are humbled by this acknowledgment from TripAdvisor,” said Jack Mahoney, managing partner of Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar. “We are thrilled to know that these diners thoroughly enjoyed their overall experience at Flight and gave us such high marks.”

When determining their best of the best, TripAdvisor said they looked at the quality as well as the quantity of the reviews left by customers.

To date, more than 2,000 people have left a review for the restaurant with the vast majority rating the overall experience as “Very Good” or “Excellent”.

Gabriel Kreuther and Daniel, both from New York City; Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale, Arizona; Circa 1886, Charleston Grill and Halls Chophouse in Charleston, South Carolina; GW Fins in New Orleans; Lahaina Grill in Maui; and Geronimo in Santa Fe, New Mexico rounded out the top 10.