Deputies searching for Bartlett teen who has been missing for over a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a teen who has been missing for more than a week.

Johniah Frazier’s family told WREG the 16-year-old was last seen Sunday, November 25, 2018, around 8 p.m. at her Bartlett home. She has not been seen or heard from since.

If you know where she is call the Special Victim’s Unit at (901) 222-5600.