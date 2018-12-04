× Deputies: Arlington driver hits 11-year-old, asks if he’s okay before fleeing scene

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Authorities in Arlington are searching for a woman who hit an 11-year-old with her car and then fled the scene.

According to deputies, the 11-year-old was hit on Evening Mist Drive around 5:15 p.m. on November 30. The female driver got out of the car, asked if the boy was okay and then sped away, driving right through a stop sign.

The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but is expected to be okay.

The driver was reportedly in a white minivan with black rails on the roof.

Deputies said they believe she lives in the area.

If you know anything that could help deputies catch her, call (901) 222-5836 or (901) 222-5859.