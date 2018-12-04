× Council members stage walk out to block vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four City Council members got up and walked out of the chambers after the council voted to revert to the original pool of six candidates to replace the vacant District One seat, which covers Raleigh.

They had it narrowed down to two candidates at their meeting last month. But after more than nine hours they still didn’t come to a decisive vote.

They tried voting twice again at Tuesday’s meeting, but neither of the candidates got enough votes. And so they passed a motion to vote on all six original candidates.

But four council members thought that was simply a way to stop their pick, Rhonda Logan, from getting the job.

“We would rather walk out and not be a part of a sham to put somebody in that position who is not entrenched and not invested in that community,” Councilman Martavious Jones said.

Jones is referring to the other candidate, Lonnie Treadway, who he says is new to the district he one day hopes to represent.

There’s no word on when this issue could finally be decided. But there are now two additional council seats that also need to be filled.