Tennessee governor to attend Bush funeral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will attend the funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush in Washington D.C.

Haslam’s office announced Monday the Republican will attend the invitation-only funeral service on Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

Bush, who was president from 1989 to 1993, died Friday in Houston at age 94.

Haslam had previously ordered all flags over state buildings and the Tennessee Statehouse be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Dec. 30 to honor Bush’s life.

After Wednesday, Bush will then be returned to Houston for burial Thursday at his presidential library at Texas A&M University. He will be laid to rest alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died in April, and Robin Bush, the daughter who died of leukemia at age 3.