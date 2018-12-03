× Suspects accused of leading deputies on deadly chase through Mississippi appear in court

BATESBILLE, Miss. — The two women accused in a deadly chase that went through several north Mississippi counties appeared before a judge on Monday.

Tayona Edmonson is charged with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident.

Investigators say she was the driver of the stolen car that led deputies on a chase and crashed into a woman in Marshall County.

Officials say she then hopped in another vehicle with Tanairy Portal and sped through Marshall County into New Albany where they hit a state trooper head-on.

Edmonson is behind bars on a $1 million bond while Portal, who is 5 months pregnant, is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Both women are from Florida.