Report: Thousands of children, adults injured in furniture tip overs

NEW YORK — New numbers show 14,000 children went to the emergency room between 2015 and 2017 after being injured in tip over accidents involving furniture and TVs. In some cases those accidents were deadly.

Once a week Aaron Fried looks through this memory book honoring his daughter Harper.

Two years ago the 3-year-old was playing in her room alone. The family said she climbed up on the dresser, causing it to tip over on top of her. She was rushed to the hospital.

“I heard them stop working and pronounced her dead.”

New data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission found nearly 40 children are injured everyday in these type of accidents. Since the year 2000 450 have been killed.

“This is a preventable injury, a preventable death,” said Patty Davis with the agency.

The CPSC is pushing parents to anchor all furniture, TVs and appliances to the wall. The anchors can be found at hardware stores.

“We say take 5 to save lives. It’s literally a five minute process and the anchors are inexpensive.”

A recent survey from Consumer Reports found only one quarter of families anchor furniture in their homes.

Fried has two other children and says he was not aware of the danger until his daughter’s death. Now all dressers and TVs in his home are safely secured. The family created the foundation HarperSmiles.org to raise awareness and push for new regulations.

It’s not just children. Around 14,000 adults and seniors were also injured in tip over accidents from 2015 to 2017.