Police: Search continues for man who disappeared after leaving East Memphis gym

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released additional information as they search for a man who disappeared last week.

Shaun Hamblen was spotted getting into a car -possibly a Ford Focus- after leaving the LA Fitness at Poplar and Perkins around 5 p.m. last Thursday.

On Friday, his vehicle was located in the 4400 block of Poplar Avenue. He was nowhere to be found.

As of Monday, police said Hamblen has still not been located.

If you can help, call MPD Communications at 901901-545-COPS or call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.