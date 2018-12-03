× Police investigating third shooting in four days along a mile stretch of Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the third time in four days, police are investigating a shooting along Summer Avenue.

Early Monday morning officers were called to the corner of Hillcrest Street and Summer Avenue after a man was shot in the ankle. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

No other details were released.

This latest crime is less than a mile from the site of a deadly shooting WREG reported on last Friday. In that case, six people – including three juveniles as young as 13- were arrested after Xavier Shotwell was killed in the 3600 block near Sevier.He was found dead inside his car.

Another man who witnessed the incident said the suspects tried to rob Shotwell before ramming his truck and shooting him.

The suspects sped off in a black Mercedes, and a white pickup was also seen in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. Police said the occupants of that truck were also involved.

The black Mercedes was later found abandoned and burned nearby at Orchi and Highland.

Investigators said it had been stolen in a carjacking Thursday morning from the 1000 block of South Cox, in which suspects robbed a man pulling into his driveway after coming home from work at 5 a.m.

On Sunday, two suspects entered the O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 3300 block of Summer Avenue and shot an employee around 7:10 a.m. They fled on foot heading south on North Holmes at Broad Avenue.

According to a crime report, in the last month a total of 80 incidents have occurred within a half-mile of the store.