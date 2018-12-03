Manhunt Monday: Who killed Victor Wallace?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Victor Wallace was having the time of his life celebrating his birthday. But it all came to an end when someone pulled out a gun and shot him.

His family says that wasn't the only crime that was committed that night.

"I'm cautious. I watch my back. I'm nervous," Wallace's sister, Whitney Williams, said.

Williams is on a mission to find out who killed her brother and why. She says Wallace was standing outside of Club Infinity five years ago when someone drove up and shot him.

"I cry everyday."

She says her brother was having a good time celebrating his birthday with family and friends. Now she wonders if those friends he was hanging out with had something to do with his murder.

"They just drove up and started shooting. They never got out of the vehicle." she said. "Your friends was around you. As you laid there dying, somebody took everything that you had that belonged to you off of you."

Williams says his brother had money in his backpack, money that has never been recovered. She says she can't help but think that her brother was set up to be murdered.

"Just to see him from standing on his feet dancing and enjoying himself to laying there."

She says the gunmen shot her brother multiple times and then sprayed the car he was driving with bullets.

"I feel I could have saw it and I could have done something to prevent him from going there. I feel guilty."

If you know who killed Victor Wallace, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.