Bus company involved in fatal crash had previous problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –WREG has learned Monday’s crash isn’t the first for the Somerville, TN based bus company.

Just over a year ago, on November 18, 2017, Scott Shuttle Service was involved in a crash in Jackson, Tennessee.

Federal records show there were no injuries, but one of the vehicles involved had to be towed.

Records also noted the road surface condition was listed as “wet” during the crash.

Scott Shuttle Service has also faced fines in the past.

According to online records maintained by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the company paid a fine of $3490 in July of 2018 for allowing an employee to drive without the proper Commercial Driver’s License or permit.

The company was issued an acute/critical violation for the problem during a May compliance review, then fined in July.

The FMCSA also issued Scott Shuttle Service a $3250 penalty in 2015 after inspectors couldn’t find records of vehicles having gone through an annual inspection.

Scott Shuttle Service had four inspections in 2017 and 2018. Regulators issued five, vehicle maintenance violations during those inspections. None of them required the company to take its buses out of service.

As of May 2018, the company had a satisfactory safety rating.