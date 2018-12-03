× Barzizza files suit over Germantown election results

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Alderman John Barzizza filed a lawsuit against the Shelby County Election Commission after results from the Nov. 6 election showed him losing the Germantown mayor’s race by just 120 votes.

Incumbent Mike Palazzolo was the winner of that race, according to election commission results.

But Barzizza says he won early voting, election day and provisional ballots, and claims the election commission hasn’t provided accurate reporting of all the ballots.

“Should the Election Commission provide us with proof the totals are accurate, I will be the first one to congratulate Mike Palazzolo and concede this election,” he said.